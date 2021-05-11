Pylon Network (PYLNT) Price Reaches $1.13

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Pylon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pylon Network has a market cap of $679,877.48 and approximately $5,649.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pylon Network has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00085376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00060745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00064259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00107723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.72 or 0.00804136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,366.13 or 0.09510501 BTC.

About Pylon Network

Pylon Network (PYLNT) is a coin. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 602,010 coins. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org. The Reddit community for Pylon Network is https://reddit.com/r/PylonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

