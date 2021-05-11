Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for WESCO International in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

NYSE WCC opened at $107.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $111.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,757.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $53,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 58.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 57,575 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 123.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 67,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

