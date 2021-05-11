Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Issued By Barrington Research

GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GP Strategies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPX. TheStreet raised GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of NYSE GPX opened at $16.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. GP Strategies has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.83 million, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in GP Strategies during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GP Strategies during the first quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.