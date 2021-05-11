Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moderna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $27.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNA. Barclays lifted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.61.

Shares of MRNA opened at $158.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at $300,550,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,454,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,562,578.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,731,720 shares of company stock worth $838,205,524. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Moderna by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

