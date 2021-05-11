Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

NYSE:SEE opened at $56.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.