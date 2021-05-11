Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Vonage Holdings Corp. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vonage in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Vonage stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -126.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vonage has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

