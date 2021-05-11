Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Raised by Cormark

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTG. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities cut B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth $75,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

