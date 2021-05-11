Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Raised by Analyst

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kadant in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.25.

Shares of KAI opened at $181.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.01. Kadant has a 1 year low of $77.82 and a 1 year high of $189.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,681 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

