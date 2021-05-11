Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $167.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.14. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 164.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

