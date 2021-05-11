Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RIGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 134,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 63,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 469.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 436,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 359,871 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after buying an additional 2,329,590 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

