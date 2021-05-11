Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tenneco Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenneco in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenneco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

TEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,712,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 97,054 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 575,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tenneco by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 442,346 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James S. Metcalf bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $67,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,238,424 shares of company stock valued at $154,674,477 in the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

