Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Issued By Truist Securiti

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.12.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,306,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,102,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $42,438,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,067 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

