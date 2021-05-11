Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

