Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Increased by Analyst

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FND. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.27.

FND opened at $111.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $116.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.46. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,623. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.