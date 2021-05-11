Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Boosted by B. Riley

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medallion Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallion Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $224.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.02.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

