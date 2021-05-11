Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Palomar in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLMR. Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Shares of PLMR opened at $66.15 on Monday. Palomar has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 83.74 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $664,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $121,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,084. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,173,000. BP PLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. BP PLC now owns 255,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,730,000 after buying an additional 165,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Palomar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

