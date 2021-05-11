QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 406.60 ($5.31).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price for the company.

QinetiQ Group stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 336 ($4.39). The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 3.12 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 355.20 ($4.64). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 330.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 306.37.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

