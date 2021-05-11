QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,445 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.1% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.43. The company had a trading volume of 587,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,519,441. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.21 and a 200 day moving average of $142.95. The company has a market cap of $143.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

