R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Downgraded by TheStreet

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.70, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $146,683.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,776.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $972,929.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

