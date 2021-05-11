Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives $27.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Rackspace Technology news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,003,000. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $12,320,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

