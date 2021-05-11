Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Purchased by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 124.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,600 shares during the period. Rackspace Technology comprises approximately 4.8% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Rackspace Technology worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RXT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

RXT stock traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 155,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

