Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RXT stock traded down $4.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.37. 61,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91.

In other news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

