Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.68 million.

Shares of Radware stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.46. 14,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,691. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. Radware has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radware will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RDWR shares. Colliers Securities cut shares of Radware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

