Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 million-$116 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.95 million.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $18.74. 718,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,501. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rambus will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a positive rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.57.

In other news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

