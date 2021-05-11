Raymond James Cuts ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Price Target to $4.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ZIOP has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.60.

ZIOP stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

