Raymond James Raises Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$4.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target lifted by Raymond James to C$4.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.80.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$2.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$1.12 and a 52 week high of C$3.19.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$41.96 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson purchased 501,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,927,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.