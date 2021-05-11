Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 3,890 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $265.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $278.85.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

