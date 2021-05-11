Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 526 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

AXP opened at $158.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $160.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.84 and a 200 day moving average of $128.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.