Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 6,342 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 19.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus raised their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $179.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $181.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.99 and a 200-day moving average of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

