Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.62 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.