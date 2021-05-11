RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.30. 136,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.70 million, a PE ratio of -106.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other RCI Hospitality news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RICK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

