Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CDW (CDW)

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2021 – CDW had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – CDW had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $175.00 to $210.00.

5/6/2021 – CDW had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $210.00.

4/20/2021 – CDW had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – CDW had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – CDW had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.14. 10,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $93.75 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.28. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

