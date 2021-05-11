Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (JRONY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS: JRONY) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2021 – Jerónimo Martins, SGPS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

5/6/2021 – Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/5/2021 – Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/30/2021 – Jerónimo Martins, SGPS was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2021 – Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of JRONY traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.5013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is 33.81%.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

