Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

5/11/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital to C$15.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

5/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$9.25.

4/13/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.21. 2,736,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,984,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$18.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.75. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.15 and a 52 week high of C$10.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.14.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$3.57 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.90%.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

