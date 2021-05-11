Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Albertsons Companies (ACI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI):

5/10/2021 – Albertsons Companies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

5/5/2021 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

5/3/2021 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

4/27/2021 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Albertsons Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

3/30/2021 – Albertsons Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

3/16/2021 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 57,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

