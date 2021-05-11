Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Given New $24.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $21.00 to $24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $13.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

RCPUF opened at $17.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19. Recipe Unlimited has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $17.01.

Recipe Unlimited Company Profile

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

