Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.57% from the company’s current price.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RXRX stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.