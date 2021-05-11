Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 84.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,070.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3,099.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of -292.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.66.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

