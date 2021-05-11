REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

