Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RPHM. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RPHM stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,763,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,455,665. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Niall O’donnell acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,066,666 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,990 over the last quarter.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

