Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on REGI. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Renewable Energy Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.30.

REGI stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after buying an additional 505,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after buying an additional 359,502 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,169,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

