Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Issues Earnings Results

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800 over the last three months. 16.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

