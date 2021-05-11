Repligen Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repligen in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RGEN. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.20.

RGEN stock opened at $175.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.47. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 213.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

