Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Up 4.1%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.53 and last traded at $35.38. Approximately 3,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 383,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REPL shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.63.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,006,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 905,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,358,462.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Replimune Group by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,625,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,029 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Replimune Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 967,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,530,000 after purchasing an additional 111,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 938,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,618,000 after purchasing an additional 55,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.