Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) vs. TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Financial Contrast

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Republic First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 26.28% 9.55% 0.96% Republic First Bancorp -1.09% 0.83% 0.06%

Risk and Volatility

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Republic First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY $210.72 million 3.46 $57.84 million $0.60 12.58 Republic First Bancorp $128.60 million 1.97 -$3.50 million ($0.06) -71.83

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp. Republic First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrustCo Bank Corp NY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Republic First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 1 0 0 2.00 Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

TrustCo Bank Corp NY presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.91%. Given TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TrustCo Bank Corp NY is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats Republic First Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 148 banking offices and 164 automatic teller machines in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, construction and land development, automobile, and home improvement loans; mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products; and lockbox services. As of February 24, 2021, it operated 31 offices located in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania; Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; and New York County in New York. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

