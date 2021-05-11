Request (REQ) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Request coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $142.63 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00083719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00060730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00107330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.54 or 0.00791395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.