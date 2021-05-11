Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cedar Fair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.80) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.26). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.47) EPS.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.83) earnings per share.

FUN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of FUN opened at $47.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $2,807,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.