Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Aflac (AFL)

5/5/2021 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $56.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $54.00.

4/30/2021 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $54.00.

4/26/2021 – Aflac is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Aflac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Aflac have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. The company's U.S segment has been performing well and buyout of Argus Dental and Vision and Zurich North America's U.S. Corporate Life and Pensions (Group Benefits) business will fortify this business. The company’s deal with Varagon Capital Partners underlines its commitment to maintain a world-class investment platform that will generate solid risk-adjusted net investment income. Expense saving initiative by the company will aid its bottom line. A strong balance sheet with sound capital management through share buybacks and dividend payments bodes well. The company has been hiking its dividend for 38 consecutive years and intends to sustain the trend. However, steep expenses are squeezing the company's margins. Stressed Japan business is another concern.”

4/5/2021 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $46.00.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $57.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,134. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 452,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 42,226 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Aflac by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Aflac by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37,760 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

