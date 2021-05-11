Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $254.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Enphase Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

4/29/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $254.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $254.00 to $205.00.

4/28/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $167.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/28/2021 – Enphase Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/28/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $210.00 to $175.00.

4/27/2021 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/22/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $256.00 to $214.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enphase Energy enjoys a strong position in the solar market by manufacturing fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. As of Dec 31, 2020, the company shipped more than 32 million microinverters worldwide. Enphase is making good progress on launching the IQ 8 PV, the world’s first grid independent microinverter. It projects to launch the portable Ensemble-in-a-Box solution in fourth-quarter 2021 and has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, plummeting power prices and weaker financing environment amid the COVID-19 induced capital crunch may lead to project cancellations, thereby hurting Enphase. A comparative analysis of its historical EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture. Pandemic induced fears of insufficient tax equity financing for solar projects might also lead to delay or cancellation of projects.”

3/19/2021 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of ENPH traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.42. 3,874,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,076. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.86, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $52,144,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,090 shares of company stock worth $38,487,607. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 789.2% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,753 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

