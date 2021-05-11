Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Franco-Nevada (FNV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE: FNV) recently:

5/7/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$190.00 to C$195.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$195.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra to C$227.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$165.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$196.00 to C$158.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$168.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$185.00 to C$190.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$190.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$209.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$230.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$193.00 to C$195.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$225.00 to C$200.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$214.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$199.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$198.00 to C$205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$188.00 to C$193.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$210.00 to C$205.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$171.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down C$1.30 on Tuesday, reaching C$178.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,323. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.87. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of C$133.63 and a 52-week high of C$222.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$168.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$163.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Get Franco-Nevada Co alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.